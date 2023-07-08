Renowned body-builder Kris Gethin to train Vicky Kaushal; says 'something big is coming'

Whenever a film goes on floors, actors buckle up and do everything under the sun to get in shape, especially if it is an action drama. Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh have previously impressed the audience with their transformation and joining their league now is Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to train with world-renowned body-builder, IRONMAN finisher and ultra-marathoner Kris Gethin.

Kris took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Vicky revealing that he will be training the Govinda Naam Mera star for the next couple of months. While it is unclear whether Vicky is training for a film or otherwise, the actor's fans are excited to see his transformation.

Kris, in his post, also mentioned his connection to India and wrote, "I was instantly struck by how friendly, hospitable and welcoming the Indian culture was to me. I have been treated like family and there’s a spiritual sense here that I can’t put finger on, but something tells me this IS my second home/family, or I have lived a past life here. Because of this, I try to do whatever I can to repay this wonderful place and the people with inspiration and education towards health."

Talking about his clientele in India, Kris mentioned that he enjoys training celebrities who are disciplined and authentic and Vicky checks all the boxes. He further added, "To leave my businesses, wife, friends, my home, my dog, and swap yet another beautiful Idaho summer for the Mumbai monsoons takes a lot of planning, scheduling and sacrifice. The success and joy of witnessing and completing a transformation with a client is worth it..but, that person has to be someone of integrity, authenticity, and someone who I vibe with. ⁣That’s how I choose who I work with - in short, that person has to be a good human ."

