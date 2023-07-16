R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum dinner 

Indian actor R Madhavan attended the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The artiste took to his Instagram handle to share an array of images of him posing with PM Modi and Emmanuel.

In the first image, Madhavan was seen grinning as he shook hands with Modi, who was seated at a table with the French President and others. In the next image, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej posed with them, sitting next to Emmanuel. Madhavan was dressed in a green shirt, black tie, grey suit and trousers for the event.

Madhavan also shared a video of Emmanuel taking a selfie with PM Modi and former French player Mathieu Flamini. In the clip, Madhavan was seen folding his hands after they all smiled for the shot. He was also spotted shaking hands with Macron and conversing with him.

He captioned the post, “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations...”

Madhavan concluded the post, saying, “...Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together. Also, 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.”

