Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma for nearly Rs 300 crores

Reliance Brands, run by Mukesh and Isha Ambani and a division of Reliance Retail Ventures, is in the process of purchasing the children's clothing line Ed-a-Mamma from Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, according to a report. Sources added that the Ambanis intend to purchase Alia's brand in a hefty deal worth between Rs 300 and Rs 350 crore.

Since Alia introduced Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020, consumers have responded incredibly favourably to the brand. Most of Ed-a-Mamma's customers are online, and it can be found on most internet stores. Through the official website, customers can also view Alia Bhatt's brand's product selection.

Earlier last year, it was estimated that Ed-a-Mamma was worth more than Rs 150 crore. The brand Mukesh and Isha Ambani are interested in purchasing caters to children between the ages of 2 and 14. Ed-a-Mamma was entirely created domestically and has used a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business strategy ever since. Mukesh and Isha will be able to increase their footprint in the children's clothing market thanks to the purchase of Ed-a-Mamma.

Reliance Retail is already valued at more than Rs 918000 crore, and the purchase would enable the company to expand even more quickly. Its worth has already surpassed that of FMCG behemoths ITC and HUL.

In August 2022, Mukesh appointed Isha as the new CEO of Reliance Retail. The company's turnover at the time was Rs 2 lakh crore. As a Reliance Retail partner brand, Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry, and many other international brands are offered in India.