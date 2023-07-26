Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan who is currently in the US recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles. Mike is an Academy Award-winning make-up artiste. The actor went to the American city for the launch of the upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD. The two legends on different sides of the globe reminisced about their remarkable 40-year-old friendship and professional journey. The duo went on to speak about their collaborations in various projects such as Indian, Avvai Shanmughi and Dasavatharam.

Also read: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Kamal Haasan reach US ahead of Project K’s SDCC debut

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of himself with Westmore and captioned: “From (The arrow in the sun ) Soldier blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day, I have admired Mike’s work from inside out. Had the joy of working with him on the make-up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow."

Mike is well known for his contributions to films such as Mask, Star Trek: Next Generation and Raging Bull earning him critical acclaim for his work. In addition, the artiste was also given the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his makeup in the 2008 Tamil-language film Dasavathaaram where he worked with Kamal.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh gushes over Australian musician Sia's 'happy vibes', hugs her in latest photos

Time hits everyone though, and both Kamal Haasan and Mike Westmore have gotten old, leading to many fans on social media saying that the two legends have now become old but their spirit is still very much active.