Urvashi Rautela moves into INR 190 crore bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who turned heads with her stunning wardrobe pics at Cannes 2023, recently purchased a property that is valued at over INR 190 crore next to the iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra’s house. The mansion which is situated at the heart of Mumbai has four levels, providing ample space for the actress to enjoy.

According to reports from a popular media organisation, Urvashi’s house is nothing short of a luxurious paradise. The bungalow offers an unmatched degree of comfort and style, complete with a lavish garden, a private gym, and exquisite interiors. Additionally, it has a sizable backyard that is connected to the filmmaker's personal garden area, which enhances the beauty of the property.

Urvashi had been looking for a suitable house for at least eight or nine months. According to reports, she had finalised a bungalow named Celeste in Lokhandwala Complex. The actress had considered purchasing the home in the Lokhandwala area but ultimately decided against it. Instead, she discovered a new home in Mumbai's renowned Juhu Scheme neighbourhood.

Urvashi has been occupying the bungalow for around two to three months, but she has kept a low profile about it and opted not to talk about it publicly. The residence has reportedly been well-maintained and is in excellent shape. Urvashi herself has taken great care to maintain the property's top-notch condition.

Urvashi recently returned to India, after her remarkable appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress made a lasting impression on the world stage, with her gorgeous red carpet looks. Urvashi has signed in to perform in a song on Ram Pothineni's highly anticipated next project. The actress will also appear in two other notable films, Black Rose and Dil Hai Grey. Additionally, she has also joined Joseph D Sami’s untitled project.