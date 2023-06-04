CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad shares dreamy pictures from his wedding with Utkarsha Pawar; says ‘From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!’

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad who performed brilliantly in IPL 2023 playing for Chennai Super Kings, got married to his long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle on June 3 to share several images from the ceremony, writing, “From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!...”

In the first snap, the couple were seen looking at each other with big smiles, dressed in traditional Indian attire. They opted for matching attires. In the pictures, Utkarsha was donning a green Banarasi sari with gold work, while Rutraj opted for a cream sherwani with green pyjamas and a saafa.

According to reports, Rutraj chose a gorgeous outfit by renowned designer Manish Malhotra for the reception: a white sherwani with embroidered details, a set of pyjamas to match, and a dupatta perched on one of his shoulders. He accessorised this ensemble with a tiered pearl neckpiece and a white saafa with an attached brooch.

On the other hand, Utkarsha opted for a white chikankari lehenga from Pallod Creations for the reception. A plain sheer zari dupatta and a matching blouse with a v-neck and beads hanging from the hemline completed the look. She chose a similar pair of earrings, bangles, and a stone-studded gold choker as her accessories. She added to the glitter by wearing soft nude makeup, which included sleek eyeliner, delicate eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and nude brown lip colour. She let her hair open in soft curls.

Ruturaj was a standout throughout the IPL 2023 season, forming crucial alliances with fellow opener Devon Conway. Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14 in 16 games. In the competition, he also recorded four half-centuries, with a top score of 92.