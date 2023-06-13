‘Unlike anything I have done before’:Rakul Preet Singh on her upcoming film ‘I Love You’

Get ready for the direct-to-digital premiere of the intense romantic thriller I Love You starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati on JioCinema on June 16. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the passionate and dark side of love, packed with thrilling moments and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut gets back to exercising after two years and we are here for her ‘great’ transformation



The film follows the story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a strong and independent woman living in Mumbai. Just as her relationship with her lover deepens, her life takes an unexpected turn, leading to a gripping tale of revenge filled with twists and turns.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge, and betrayal while crossing genres of drama, suspense and thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience’s reactions on this one.”

A still from the film

Pavail Gulati shares, “When Nikhil narrated the Film to me, I was instantly on board. The story allowed me to shift between and unravel contrasting character shades, which was absolutely thrilling. I Love You is different in its treatment, fast-paced, edgy with vibrance in emotions, and at the same time, very enjoyable in its narrative. Eagerly waiting for the audience to see our film.”

Also read: Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff shower Disha Patani with love and warm wishes on her birthday



The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan known for films like Pune 52 and Godavari. He shares about directing his debut Hindi film, “It was a fantastic working environment with all actors giving their best. I worked on the story drawing inspiration from some real incidents and dramatized the romantic thriller quotient of the film based on how relationships transcend emotions in the contemporary workspace environment.”



I Love You is set for a June 16 release on JioCinema.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada