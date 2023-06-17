Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan serve couple goals in ethnic outfits

On Friday, Saba Azad shared lovely pictures of herself with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. In the pictures, the couple was seen wearing outfits that they donned for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding. Saba captioned the post, "Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002."The couple is usually spotted going to events and is constantly complimenting one another on social media.

In the snaps. Saba was wearing a bright yellow-coloured plain sari that she paired with a yellow blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and wore heavy big jhumkas with a choker set. Hrithik was seen standing next to her looking handsome as ever in an all-black attire. He donned a black kurta over black pants and a black Nehru Jacket for the occasion. The couple can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles in the picture.

Recently, Saba also posted a series of images on social media wearing a blush pink suit with the caption," "You can take a girl outa Punjab .... but you can never take Punjab out of a girl." Her boyfriend adored her commenting “Ahhh.”

Rumours about the couple started after they were spotted together out on a dinner date in February last year. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday celebration last year.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

Saba, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.