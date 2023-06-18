Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

The wedding picture of actor Karan Deol and his fiance Drisha Acharya have been unveiled and the bride looks every inch royal as she chose a red outfit for her D-Day. The two are getting married at Taj Lands End on Sunday.

Also read: Actors Rwitobroto and Shantilal Mukherjee on Father's Day

For the occasion, Karan chose a cream sherwani, and Drisha complimented him in a red lehenga. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and a necklace. The pictures of the couple showed them sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. It seems they were getting ready for the "pheras".

#KaranDeolWedding: Karan Deol and #DrishaAcharya tied in marriage, bride looked very beautiful in red lehenga

Karan Deol Wedding Photo Bollywood actor #SunnyDeol's elder son Karan Deol has tied the knot with his lady love Drisha Acharya. #KaranDeol pic.twitter.com/z3jDn6SJq7 — Rishabh singh Bhadouria (@Rishabh58113567) June 18, 2023

Right before the wedding ceremony, several pictures from the baraat started doing rounds on social media. It also featured Karan's father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.

Also read: I want to be remembered like I remember my father: Kamal Haasan

Karan is the oldest child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He started his film career as an associate director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Karan made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be seen in Apne 2 along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby. The movie will be helmed by Anil Sharma.