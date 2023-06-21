Thalapathy Vijay gets featured on NYC’s Times Square billboard ahead of his birthday

Ahead of his birthday on June 22, hugely popular actor Thalapathy Vijay was recently featured on the Times Square billboard in New York City, becoming one of the handful of Tamil actors to appear on the spot. The video played on the billboard featured a few short clips of the actor from his films like Varisu, Bigil, Master and more. This was made possible by a fan club of the actor from Canada. He will be turning 49 years old this year.

Taking to Twitter, a member of the fan club shared a short video of the same. He captioned the post, “Happy & proud to feature @actorvijay Anna on the prestigious Times Square Billboard @ New York City to kick start birthday celebrations for #Thalapathy by @CanadaVMI #HBDThalapathyvijay (sic).” The clip is currently going viral on the internet. Earlier, Tamil actors including Dhanush and R Madhavan were also featured on the billboard.

Happy & proud to feature @actorvijay Anna on the prestigious Times Square Billboard to kick start birthday celebrations for #Thalapathy by @CanadaVMI #HBDThalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/UAOAdYc6ww — Kartik (@TheVJClan) June 20, 2023

Recently, the actor hosted an event to recognise all the 10th and 12th-grade outstanding students of Tamil Nadu. On the occasion, he requested that the students study about Tamil leaders. He was quoted as saying, “Till the extent possible, read about everything, read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamaraj. Take what’s good and leave the rest.” This has sparked curiosity among fans that whether the artiste is soon going to enter politics.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the 2023 film, Varisu, which was directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film which was released on January 11 also starred Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj and Srikanth in important roles. The project was successful at the box office, minting over INR 290 crores.

He will be next seen in the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directional, Leo, which is scheduled for an October 19 release. According to reports, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan along with Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand and Arjun Sarja. Sources also stated that after Leo he will be appearing in a film directed by Venkat Prabhu which is tentatively titled, Thalapathy 68.