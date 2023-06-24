American singer Mary Millben sings 'Jana Gana Mana', touches PM Modi's feet

Popular African-American actress and singer Mary Millben recently sang a rendition of India's Jana Gana Mana during an event at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC. Her performance left the audience awe-struck and quickly became a sensation on the internet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at the same event. However, the highlight of the event was when the singer touched the PM's feet to seek his blessings at the end of her song.

Speaking to a new agency about the same, the singer said, "I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight." It would be interesting to note that the singer was also spotted performing yoga with PM Modi on International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.

For the uninitiated, the Prime Minister is concluding his first visit to the US on Friday, embarking on a two-day visit to Egypt. "Concluding a very special USA visit, where I got to take part in numerous programmes and interactions aimed at adding momentum to the India-USA friendship. Our nations will keep working together to make our planet a better place for the coming generations," he wrote on Twitter.

During this visit, he attended numerous events and had meetings with several industry leaders. The most talked about of these was the State dinner hosted in his honour by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. It saw several important business personalities in attendence, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

