Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted at Beyonce concert; fans melt over their cuteness

Zendaya and Tom Holland, one of the most popular celebrity couples in Hollywood, were spotted enjoying a date night at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Poland. Fans were delighted to see them enjoying themselves and reacted to videos of them singing along to the songs, with many commenting and showering them with compliments and love.

One of the videos shows Tom and Zendaya lip syncing to Beyonce’s Lover on Top, as the couple lovingly looks at each other. One Twitter user replied to the video saying,"Zendaya and Tom singing to this with their whole heart melts mine." "Zendaya & Tom were literally made for each other, so cute omg,” expressed an Instagram user. Another fan exclaimed, "Tom and Zendaya singing and dancing to love on top must be one of the highlights of this year." "Never in my life did I think we would see Tom and Zendaya at Beyonce singing Lover on Top to one another but here we are," added another user.

The couple started dating during the shooting of Marvel’s Spider-Man Trilogy, and have kept their romance low profile and away from media buzz. They often steer clear of controversies, yet are always seen openly showing love for each other.

Tom Holland recently gave insight on how he wooed Zendaya, saying, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

On the work front, Tom Holland was last seen in the television series The Crowded Room, and will next appear in the next instalment of the Spider-Man series. Zendaya will be next seen in the film Challengers.

