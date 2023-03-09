Was told 'no one wants to marry an actress', reveals Kriti Sanon 

Making her debut with Heropanti in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way. She has established her talent as an actor over the years, especially with her performance in the 2021 film Mimi, which brought her critical acclaim. However, before entering the film industry, Kriti had heard from others that getting married was difficult for actresses.

When asked if she had ever heard that the movie business wasn't for her, Kriti said in a recent media interaction, "Of course bola hai (Of course, it has been said. Not only because of where I come from. I don’t think that was always the thing. But ye duniya ka perception hi bohot alag tha (But people's perception about this world itself was very different)...Like, glamorous hai, achi duniya nahi hai, aache log nahi hai, actors banne ke baad shaadi nahi hoti hai. (Like, this world is glamourous, not nice, the people here are not nice, and that after you become an actor, you never get married.)"



She continued by saying that some people in her age group had also informed her that no one wanted to marry an actress. Although she shrugged it off, Kriti was astonished and amazed to see that people from her generation may also hold such views about the movie business.



On the professional front, Kriti will next be seen with Prabhas in Om Raut's forthcoming film Adipurush. Also, she is set to star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.



