'Would have to take injections, antibiotics, and even birth control pills,' Masaba Gupta opens up on her struggles with PCOS

Masaba Gupta enjoyed her time working as a fashion designer before making her acting debut in the biographical series Masaba Masaba. She debuted her cosmetic collection last year as well. In an interview conducted on the sidelines of the LoveChild X Myntra event, Masaba spoke to a media publication about her new products and discussed the significance of the brand to her.

Masaba talked about her history with makeup and how she had a lot of skin issues as a child. As a result, she was forbidden from wearing makeup at home. She said, "I couldn’t wear it and my mother’s makeup was locked away from me. It was a really tough time for me as I had terrible acne and would have to take injections, antibiotics, and even birth control pills for my PCOS. I had a faraway relationship with makeup and so people don’t understand what LoveChild means to me. When I launched my brand, I wanted everyone to be able to wear it. I don’t want them to conceal but instead highlight their strengths. Honestly, you don’t need to cover up your flaws with makeup, it’s just a way to add to the overall look. The brand is for everyone, and of course, has an Indian angle. That’s what makes it all the more special."



Advising young girls, she said, "Your personality is what makes you beautiful. How you feel does the same. So just be happy and healthy, and you will glow." She further noted that because women have a propensity to worry excessively, young girls should try to be at ease in their own skin.



On the personal front, Masaba was recently in the news because of her marriage with actor Satyadeep Mishra. The duo, who first met in 2020 on the sets of Masaba Masaba, got hitched in a private ceremony earlier this year.



