'Such a historic moment' Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and more on India’s Oscars 2023 win

RRR's Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Song at Oscars 2023

With Deepika Padukone joining the list of presenters at Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu winning the prestigious award under the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whisperers bagging the Best Documentary Short Subject, India took the centre stage at the 95th Academy Awards.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the event saw Indian celebrities lead the way with their cinematic achievements and now, their contemporaries and peers are also celebrating the big win.

Taking to Twitter Ajay Devgn wrote, “As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud moment”

“Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all,” tweeted Hrithik Roshan.

Extending his wishes for team RRR, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik wrote, “#NaatuNaatu by MM Keeravani ji, Chandrabose ji, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj wins the ‘Best Original Song’ at the #Oscars2023.This is a HISTORIC MOMENT in time!!! We are unstoppable”

Speaking of RRR, the epic drama action drama was directed by SS Rajamouli who jumped with joy as Naatu Naatu won at the Oscars.

As for The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the documentary beat other nominees including Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.