Akshay Kumar meets with accident while shooting action scene for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' 

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is renowned for performing action feats effortlessly, has hurt himself while filming a sequence in his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger Shroff is co-starring with the actor in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Also read: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez break their silence on ongoing feud; share statements on Instagram

Akshay and Tiger have been filming in Scotland for the movie. According to reports, Akshay was hurt while carrying out a stunt on the sets. However, the actor did not suffer from any significant injury. According to sources, he suffered the injury while filming an action scene with Tiger. Akshay is now wearing braces on his knee. The action scenes have been postponed till he recovers.

Also read: EXCL: 'I listen to my body,' says Sameera Reddy on building a healthy relationship with food

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment are presenting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in collaboration with AAZ film. Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director, and Vashu Bhagnani, Kishan Mehra, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ali Abbas Zafar are the producers of the project. The much-awaited film is set to hit the theatres this year on December 22.