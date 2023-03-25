Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez break their silence on ongoing feud; share statements on Instagram

In the statement, Hailey said that everyone, including herself, could stand to be kinder about what they say online

American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently opened up on the feud between her and model Hailey Beiber asking her fans to stop harassing the celebrity. In a post she shared on her Instagram stories on Friday, Selena revealed that Hailey had reached out to her saying that she had been receiving online hate after their TikTok discourse last month. Later, Hailey also took to her Instagram stories to post a statement sharing how a section of netizens have been treating her lately.

Also read: Selena Gomez slays in a wedding dress on the sets of Only Murders in the Buildings

In the statement, Hailey said that everyone, including herself, could stand to be kinder about what they say online and that she and Selena had been privately discussing how to manage the controversy for weeks. After Selena took the first move and followed Hailey this morning, she followed Selena back on Instagram as well.

Earlier in the day Selena had shared a message on her Instagram saying, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. (red heart emoji).”

Hailey also shared a statement on her Instagram stories which read, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Also read: Lilly Singh and Hailey Bieber groove to a Hrithik Roshan song; leave fans ecstatic [Video]

According to reports, the conflict between Hailey and Gomez began when the founder of Rhode Skin allegedly bullied the singer online. ‘I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right,’ Hailey, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye mouthed the line in a video that the model shared a few months ago on TikTok. She later deleted the post too. Users of the platform speculated that Hailey was referring to Selena, who at the time had recently reacted to being fat-shamed.

