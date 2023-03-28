David Warner goes 'well done mate' as Allu Arjun clocks 20 years in the industry

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, clocked 20 years in the industry today and the actor shared a special post expressing his gratitude for his fans.

His note read, "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever (sic).”

Allu made his debut in the industry Telugu romantic drama Gangotri directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. In his career spanning two decades, the actor has done 26 films and today, his admirers are celebrating the feat.

Not just them, but his peers and contemporaries have also penned congratulatory notes. Amongst the first ones to wish Allu was renowned Australian cricketer David Warner who wrote, "well done mate" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh called Allu "fav" and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who shared the screen with in foot-tapping track Oo Antava wrote, "there’s going to be fireworks soon!!".

Take a look at the comment section here:

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and David Warner's comradeship goes back to Pushpa: The Rise release days. The cricketer had danced to Srivalli from the film and even praised Allu when he won the Filmfare award for the action-drama.

Praising the film, David had posted, "How good that @alluarjunonline took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement and we loved it soo much. Well done and congrats to all involved."