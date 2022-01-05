David Warner wants to try out Pushpa step

Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Telugu cinema is well known. Fans and followers of his Instagram handle are regularly treated to his dancing and acting reels on popular Telugu songs and dialogues. He even gets his wife and three children to shake a leg with him for these videos that take no longer than minutes to go viral.



But it looks like Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is Warner’s favourite actor. How do we know? Well, a brief look at his page would show the cricketer dancing, lip-synching and ‘morphing’ his face (using an app) into the actor’s videos.



In his latest Instagram post, he shared a still from the actor’s film Pushpa and asked fans if they’d want him to dance to songs from the film. His caption read: “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india” As expected, fans flooded the comment section with positive comments encouraging the actor to go for it.