Veteran director P Chandrasekhar Reddy no more

Veteran Telugu film director Pandillapalli Chandrasekhar Reddy alias PC Reddy (86) passed away at 8:30 am on Monday, January 3, due to age-related ailments, in Chennai.



Born on October 15, 1933, in Anumasamudrampeta Mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, PC Reddy had forayed into the tinsel town in 1959. He assisted late directors V Madhusudhana Rao and Adurti Subbarao and directed his debut feature Anuradha in 1971.



PC Reddy worked closely with Krishna on several films such as Peddalu Marali, Patnavasam, Paadipantalu, and Bangaru Kapuram among others.



The late filmmaker was also well acquainted with actors NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sobhan Babu, and Krishnam Raju. His last directorial Jagannayakudu was released in 2014.