Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti indulge in a 'glam' makeup routine in cute new click [SEE PIC]

Priyanka Chopra, actress and mommy of the adorable Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, often shares photos with her little one on Instagram. With her clicks, PeeCee manages to send her followers into a mush meltdown and her latest upload did no different. In the photo, we see Priyanka sitting comfortably in her vanity chair, getting her makeup done while holding Malti in her arms.

The actress is seen making a pouty face to keep her daughter, who is holding her mama's makeup brush, engrossed. Sharing the photo on Instagram on fine Tuesday morning, Priyanka wrote, "glam with mama" and the likes of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi have reacted to the same with heart emojis.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas on collaboration with rapper King for Maan Meri Jaan

Cuteness Alert! Check out the photo here:

Priyanka recently made the news after Kangana Ranaut, who shared the screen with her in Fashion by Madhur Bhandarkar, claimed that the actress left Bollywood after a fallout with Karan Johar. The actress in a tweet mentioned that Priyanka was "bullied" and "chased out" of the industry.

Also Read: First time I got equal pay in 22 years: Priyanka Chopra on getting paid for 'Citadel'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her OTT debut with the series titled Citadel. She co-stars Richard Madden from Games of Thrones fame. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh for Amazon Prime Video, the first season is scheduled to premiere on April 28.