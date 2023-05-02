Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala 2023

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies Monday night, at least if you're Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss. The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala's not-so-red carpet.

Serena's announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child. “Believe me,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for a popular magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Serena was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview. The first time around, Serena publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned "20 weeks" — which she said was an accident.

Karlie, 30, sporting black hair, shared her pregnancy earlier in the night in an interview with another livestream host, prompting squeals of delight and an offer to babysit from the influencer.She and husband Josh Kushner also have a son, Levi, who was born in March 2021.