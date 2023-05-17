Meghan Markle receives Women of Vision Award; makes encouraging plea to women

Meghan Markle received the 2023 Women of Vision Awards from Gloria Steinem, co-founder of the Ms Foundation, in New York City on Tuesday evening. Prince Harry was also present at the ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan received the award for ‘her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.’ for her work at the Archewell Foundation, which she co-founded with Harry.

Through her acceptance speech, Meghan sent an encouraging message to women at the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards. She said, “It's just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life. You can chart a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, advocacy, grace, and fairness, becomes the very things that are recognised by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world a reality.”

The actress added a few words about the influence the organisation has had on her., “I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation. It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right."

Meghan was dressed in an elegant gold strapless gown by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, featuring a diamond cut-out on the front. She accessorised the dress with a Carolina Herrera clutch bag and completed the look with strappy gold heels from Tom Ford.

According to a report published earlier this year, Harry and Meghan raised $13 million and donated $3 million to charitable causes through Archewell. Additional honorees at the annual gala's 50th-anniversary celebration include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Olivia Julianna, an abortion rights activist, as well as Rebekah Bruesehoff, an LGBTQ+ advocate.

