Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away in a car accident

Actress-model Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who was popular for her roles in television series like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and web series' like Please Find Attached, passed away yesterday in Himachal Pradesh. Her death has been attributed to a car accident.

Creator of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai JD Majethia shared the news of her demise on Twitter. He wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP vaibhavi"

According to reports, the actress was travelling in the mountains with her fiance. At a steep turn, the car they were travelling in lost control. Vaibhavi's relatives rushed to Himachal Pradesh on receiving the news of the accident. Her funeral will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday at 11 am.

The actress was known for her love for the mountains. In fact, her most recent Instagram photo was from a trip she took to the mountains in 2019. Other than Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi has worked in the television series Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, has collaborated with Deepika Padukone in the film Chhapaak and has appeared in numerous advertisements.