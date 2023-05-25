Juhi Chawla is ‘proud and happy’ as she shares new images from daughter Jahnavi Mehta’s graduation ceremony  

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a 'proud' moment in her life as she attended her daughter Jahnavi Mehta’s convocation ceremony. Jahnavi recently graduated from New York’s prestigious Columbia University. The snaps shared by the actress included a family picture which featured Juhi, her husband Jay Mehta and their children Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta. Other images were solo pictures of Jahnavi and Arjun.

Also read: Indian Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah gets engaged

In the first photograph, Juhi posed with her family, donning a white shirt which she paired with a floral scarf. Jahnavi was seen donning a blue graduation robe and holding a bouquet. Jay sported a beige suit while Arjun looked casual, dressed in a white t-shirt and a brown jacket.

Sharing the post, Juhi wrote, “Proud and Happy.” Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to congratulate Juhi and Jahnavi. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Wohooo congratulations (clapping and heart eyes emojis).” Raveena Tandon said, “Congratulations!!!!!” Many fans also commented on the post. A comment read, “Her (Jahnavi Mehta's) smile is a exactly like yours.”

On May 18, Juhi shared the news of Jahnavi’s graduation on Twitter. Sharing an image of her daughter from her graduation ceremony, she wrote, “Columbia class (of) 2023.” Shah Rukh Khan commented on the post saying, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz (Jahnavi).”

Also read: Vignesh Shivan poses with ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire at Cannes Film Festival 2023; shares snaps with Anurag Kashyap

Juhi had also opened up about Jahnavi in a recent interview, saying, “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List.”



