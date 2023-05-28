[PICS] Kareena Kapoor attends F1 Grand Prix practice race in Monaco; poses with Yuvraj Singh and Valtteri Bottas

Kareena's trip to Monaco came shortly after she finished filming for her upcoming film The Crew in Goa

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made an appearance in Monaco at the F1 Grand Prix practice race. The actress who attended the practice as a brand ambassador for Puma, shared some snaps from the event on May 27. In one of the snaps shared by the actress, she can be seen posing with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who was also at the event as Puma’s ambassador.

Also read: Sunny Leone pens a sweet note thanking husband Daniel Weber for ‘his selflessness’ after her Cannes debut

The actress chose a beige top and beige pants for the appearance. She sported matching sunglasses as well. In one of the pictures shared by the artiste, she was seen smiling while looking away from the camera, as she posed at a balcony. In another image, she was seen posing with racer Valtteri Bottas. Kareena also posted a snap of her walking near the grand prix circuit. She captioned the post, “What a day…(red heart emoji).”

Many fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to the photos. A fan wrote, “The crossover we weren’t prepared for.” Another user said, “You are the evergreen beauty of Indian cinema.” “You look absolutely fantastic,” wrote a fan.

Kareena had previously shared a view from her plane as she approached Monaco on her Instagram stories. She captioned the snap, “Bonjour Cote d'Azur.” “Insanity!!” she wrote, giving a view of the circuit. In another clip she shared, she said, “Pit stop.”

Kareena's trip to Monaco came shortly after she finished filming for her upcoming film The Crew in Goa. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry and tells the story of three women who become entangled in a web of lies. The project is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Also read: IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan honoured with an award for Outstanding Achievement; Hrithik Roshan wins Best Actor

Kareena will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the book of the same name, along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she is working on the next untitled film by director Hansal Mehta.

