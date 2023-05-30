Parineeti Chopra, brother Shivang wipe their father’s tears in new engagement pictures

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chadha are currently in Rajasthan scouting for a wedding venue, according to reports. The celebrity couple got engaged in Delhi earlier this month and sources state that they will tie the knot sometime between September and November this year. The engagement which took place at the Kapurthala House on May 13 was an intimate but grand affair and even after days, pictures from the ceremony are breaking the internet.

Recently, Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra shared an array of new images from the day on his Instagram account, which showcases various emotional and happy moments of the family during the event. The first snap features Parineeti and Shivang wiping the tears of their father. Another image shows Shivang and his mother dancing with other family members.

Shivang captioned the post. “The parents. The family.” Parineeti also reacted to the post in the comments, saying, “Only problem in these photos is you.” To the remark, Shivang replied, “I understand.”

Earlier this week, Shivang had shared another snap from the ceremony featuring him and Raghav which he captioned, “The boys!” Parineeti shared her reaction in the comments, saying, “Best boys in the world.”

After the engagement, Parineeti's mom had also taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. She wrote, “ There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them. @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”