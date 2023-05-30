 Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brother Raghavendra pays tribute to the late actor with a special tattoo

Legendary Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's older brother, Raghavendra gave a heartfelt homage to his brother. The actor and producer inked the late actor's name on his chest as a token of love and respect. He also had the names of Puneeth's daughters tattooed on his chest.

A picture that has appeared on social media shows Raghavendra with the names of Puneeth, who was known as Appu, and his daughters – Toto and Nukki, tattooed on his chest. Toto and Nukki are the nicknames of Puneeth's two daughters, Vanditha and Drithi.

As a producer and an actor, Raghavendra has appeared in over half a dozen films. His most recent appearance was in Puneeth's film James, which was released after his demise. Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 with the Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra, among others. His last stint was Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama about Karnataka's wildlife directed by Amoghavarsha.

The movie was well-received by critics and the audience alike when it was released in theatres last October. Several fans even turned emotional during the first show on the release day. In 2022, Puneeth was awarded Karnataka’s highest civilian award the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). The event was presided over by actors Jr. NTR and Rajinikanth, as well as former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

