Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to girlfriend Jasmine during Halloween celebrations

In a heartwarming twist, Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, marked a new chapter in his life by getting engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine, during a Halloween extravaganza. Siddharth took to Instagram on Wednesday to share delightful images capturing the magical moment when he proposed to Jasmine, who blushed as she accepted.

In one photograph, Siddharth is seen down on one knee, while another snapshot features the couple flaunting the engagement ring with sheer joy. Siddharth, in his captions, expressed his love and excitement for the shared future, stating, “Well, I guess you're stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love you, my juppet @jassofiaa.” He humorously added, “(thank you for saying yes to this pumpkin),” referencing their Halloween costumes, with Siddharth as a pumpkin and Jasmine as a witch.

Jasmine, too, shared her joy through a series of photographs from the Halloween celebration, expressing her gratitude for the best day of her life and the opportunity to spend the rest of it with her best friend.

Siddharth is the son of businessman Vijay Mallya, who once served as the chairman of the UB Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate focusing primarily on the alcoholic beverage sector. Siddharth has graced the screens in various movies and TV programs, hosted an online video series, and even served as a marketing manager at Guinness.

The news prompted congratulations from an array of well-wishers, including Sussanne Khan, Arpita Sharma, Isabelle Kaif, and Anusha Dandekar. The celebration touched the hearts of their social media followers, who flooded the announcement with affection and good wishes.

Anusha playfully referenced The Lion King characters in her response, writing, “Simbaaaa found his forever Nalaaaa.” Actor Sophie Choudry, expressed her excitement, saying, “Omggggghhh congratulations you guys. So much love.”