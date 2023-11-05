‘I’ve raised the bar for myself’, says actor Shefali Shah

Your character, Shailja, in Three of Us is a departure from the roles you’ve played in the last few years. Be it Delhi Crime, Humans, Jalsa or Darlings, you portrayed strong-headed women in difficult circumstances. Was the shift challenging?

Shailja is a fragile woman, who is losing her memory. She is in an extremely vulnerable state, where she is not aware of what is happening in her life. (Director) Avinash didn’t brief me; he just narrated a one-line story. And, because the character is not based on an individual, I had no reference point either. I had to reach within myself to understand her. It was not easy as she is not a powerful character like the ones I have done in the recent past.

How did you prepare for the role?

I just drowned myself in the film. Often, I don’t know what I would do in front of the camera; all my directors say every take of mine is different. I had heard that Hollywood actors read and re-read their scripts, but now I understand why. Every time you read it, you find something new, and once you understand it, you carry it. It gets imbibed in your subconscious. And, once I am in front of the camera, there is no calculation. It’s just straight from the heart. That’s how I work.

This was the first time you teamed up with Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire. How was the experience?

Working with them was an honour. We shot with a small crew, which allowed us to get to know each other well. We had a reading session a day before the shoot and fell right in sync on sets. Swanand and I play a married couple, and Jaideep is the third person, who has loved Shailja for the longest time. Even though we hadn’t worked together before, on screen it feels like the three of us have always known each other.

Memories, particularly those of the character’s childhood, play an integral part of the film. What are some of your most cherished ones?

My fondest memory from my growing-up days is of my house in the RBI colony in Santacruz, where my dad would often organize summer meets. That said, I don’t have a childhood friend. The closest one I have is from when I was 15 or 16.

What, according to you, is the biggest challenge for women today?

What girls have been taught over the years is that they should know everything—be it taking care of the house and family or cooking food. This is why, even if there is no one around us, we tend to put a lot of pressure on ourselves. What we are not taught is that it’s fine to not be able to cook well or do the household chores. Also, I think our daughters will have a better tomorrow only if we raise our boys well.

You made two short films in 2020—Someday and Happy Birthday Mummyji. Do you have any plans of directing a feature film?

I want to and the script is ready too. When I directed the short films, I realized that I spent a lot of time in preparation. If I make a feature film, I am sure it will take a lot of time. But, right now, I am busy as an actor. I don’t think I have done as much work in my entire life as I did last year. When I have the time, I will definitely direct my feature film.

Do you have anything lined up after Three of Us?

Not yet. Because I have been getting such interesting roles, I have also raised the bar for myself. Everything I do next has to either surpass or be at par with the kind of roles I have done recently. So

I am waiting for something that will excite me.