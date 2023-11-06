Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday brew up a storm with conversations around exes in ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

The upcoming episode of the popular Indian chat show Koffee With Karan will see Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch. The episode promises to be a fun ride as the conversation will centre on ex-partners of the actresses, as seen in the promo for the episode which was released today.

A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show host Karan Johar asks, “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.” The show promos also has KJo throwing in another interesting question, as he asks, “One thing Ananya has, that you don't?” “A night manager” quips Sara.

Well, Karan leaves no stone unturned in spilling some gossip. He asks Ananya, “How are you managing your nights? You have not been a bit gumraahh (misguided) in love?” To this, Ananya replies, “Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai (Love (Aashiqui 2 film reference)is like this)."

The above exchange between the three of them is about actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is known for The Night Manager, Gumraahh,, and Aashiqui 2. The conversations on season 8 are edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape.

The new season unleashed controversy since the first episode when star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stirred a pot. The second episode saw siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Koffee with Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.