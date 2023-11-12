Shraddha Kapoor turns heads at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in her stylish new Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor stole the spotlight at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration over the weekend, making a grand entrance in her new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. The actor, known for her style, drove the luxurious sports car herself and flaunted her festive spirit in a vibrant blue lehenga as she posed for the eager paparazzi.

Dressed in a stunning blue striped lehenga adorned with a choker necklace and bangles, Shraddha radiated elegance. Expressing gratitude to the photographers, she acknowledged their compliments with a gracious demeanour at the star-studded event.

A video capturing Shraddha's arrival, shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, garnered a flood of admiration in the comments section. Fans praised her confidence and independent spirit, with comments like “Boss lady drives in herself” and “Girl Power.” One enthusiastic admirer exclaimed, “Yayyyy my girlll,” while others hailed her as a true queen.

Shraddha recently gifted herself a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth approximately INR 4.8 crore on Dussehra. The actor, seen performing a puja before driving it to a temple, received accolades for breaking barriers and pursuing her dreams.

Currently busy in the shooting of Stree 2, the sequel to the hit horror-comedy Stree, Shraddha reunites with the original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Scheduled for release in August 2024, the film promises to captivate audiences once again with its unique blend of horror and humour.

