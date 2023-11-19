Malayalam Actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside a parked car in Kottayam

In a tragic turn of events, Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas (45) was discovered dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam, Kerala. The alarming incident came to light after the hotel’s staff reported a person spending an extended period inside a parked vehicle on the premises. Authorities responded promptly, taking the actor to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his passing.

Also read: ‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away aged 56

While the cause of Vinod’s demise remains undisclosed, initial reports suggest a potential link to inhaling toxic fumes, possibly from the car’s air conditioning system. Law enforcement officials stated that the exact cause could only be determined following a postmortem examination.

“We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead,” the police was quoted as saying. They also stated that his body had been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

Vinod gained recognition for his performances in acclaimed films such as Ayyappanum Koshyum, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Oru Murai Vanth Paathaaya, Happy Wedding, and June.

Also read: Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75

The news of his untimely demise has left the Malayalam film industry and fans in shock, with condolences pouring in for the talented actor. The circumstances surrounding his death add a layer of mystery, prompting an awaiting public to seek answers through the impending investigation.

