Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan reunites with Karan Johar, duo announces new film

About two years ago, Kartik Aaryan dropped out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 starring Abhishek Banerjee, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Raj Babbar. The director-producer's team cited Kartik's unprofessional antics as the reason behind the fallout and while both of them kept their relations cordial even after the major fallout, it looks like all is well now.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have partnered up for a new yet-to-titled film. The announcement about this project was made earlier today on the occasion of Kartik’s 33rd birthday.

Sharing the announcement poster on his Instagram handle, the birthday boy wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor."

KJo also took to his Instagram handle to send birthday greetings for Kartik while unveiling this new film, set to be directed by Sandeep Modi of Aarya and The Night Manager fame.

His post reads, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August 2025!!!! Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen @ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different."

The film, which is yet to go on floors, is expected to release on August 15, 2025. Other than this war drama, Kartik also has Chandu Champion by Kabir Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3 and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in the pipeline.

