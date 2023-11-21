Ekta Kapoor becomes first Indian to win International Emmy Directorate Award; says, ‘This award is for you, India…’

In a historic moment, Indian producer Ekta Kapoor secured the International Emmy Directorate Award, becoming the first Indian to achieve this prestigious accolade. The award acknowledges outstanding contributions to international television and was presented to Ekta at the ceremony held in New York on Monday night.

A video shared by chef Vikas Khanna, who also attended the event, captured a glimpse of Ekta’s emotional acceptance speech. Expressing gratitude, she thanked her mother and reminisced about their journey, starting Balaji Telefilms together in her father Jeetendra’s garage.

Dedicating her award to India, the producer said, “This award is for you, India. And all the Indians here – we are few, but we are enough. In your history, I find my stories. In your strength and your tenacity, I find my grit.”

Ekta’s win added to the Indian triumph at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Comedian Vir Das secured an International Emmy for Best Comedy, sharing the honour with the popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three. This marked Vir’s second nomination and maiden win in the category.

The awards ceremony also saw nominations for other Indian talents, with Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh receiving nods. However, Shefali, nominated in the Best Actress category for the second season of the Netflix show Delhi Crime, lost to Mexican star Carla Souza of La Caida (Dive). Jim Sarbh, acclaimed for his role in Rocket Boys, couldn't convert his Best Performance by an Actor nomination into a win, as the award went to Sherlock alum Martin Freeman for The Responder.

