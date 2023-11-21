Jim Sarbh misses International Emmy win, Martin Freeman bags the best actor honour

At the International Emmy Awards 2023, Jim Sarbh faced a loss in the Best Actor category, with Martin Freeman clinching the coveted award for his role in The Responder. The official X account of the award show shared the news, tweeting, “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to Martin Freeman in The Responder produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to "Martin Freeman in The Responder” produced by Dancing Ledge Productions#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/yRdGbAXCc1 — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Jim was nominated in the same category for his portrayal of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, the visionary behind India’s nuclear program, in the series Rocket Boys. Despite Jim's acclaimed performance, Martin emerged victorious, leaving the Rocket Boys actor in good company with fellow nominees Gustavo Bassani and Jonas Karlsson.

Expressing his sentiments about the nomination, Jim had previously told a media organisation, “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world.”

Sharing his admiration for Martin Freeman, Jim added, “Martin Freeman? I have followed his career for many years and absolutely love his work. I have not watched The Responder, but I am very eager to. I greatly admire his ability to represent an underdog, an everyman, with so much grace, depth, bravery in the face of sadness, quiet charisma, and humour. He always has me rooting for his character.”

While Jim faced disappointment, fellow Indian artist Vir Das secured an International Emmy for Comedy, tying with Derry Girls Season 3. Additionally, producer Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award, acknowledging her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape.’