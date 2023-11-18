Fruition of persistence: Actor Gagan Dev Riar talks all things 'Telgi', theatre and favourites

What sets a character apart is more often than not the actors that play them. While such characters are presented in various iterations by many actors, there are always some that get imprinted in our minds as the faces of those who play them. After the hit debut of the first season in 2020, the Scam series has been etched into viewers’ minds for its brilliant background score (also the favourite ringtone for many), performances by actors Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwantary and others, and of course, its gripping plot and storyline.



Passing on the torch for the series to Gagan Dev Riar is yet another bullseye for showrunners Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. As Scam 2003: The Telgi Story has just released its second volume, Indulge, engages the leadman himself — Gagan Dev Riar — for a hearty chat. Getting into the shoes of the character, audiences are already raving about Gagan’s portrayal of Abdul Karim Telgi. With a variety of shades displayed, Gagan tells us about the process he undertook to transform himself, his love for theatre and how it has helped him in preparing for roles, what skills an actor should definitely have and much more.



What are some nuances of Telgi’s character that really called out to you when you were cast for the same?

After reading about the character, there were many things that came to my mind. The first thing was how brilliant that brain was and how it was almost, I’ll say, wasted. That astonished me, making me wonder that life can be so cruel yet ironic. So, this is the most effective quality of the whole script and the character of Abdul Karim Telgi whom I was influenced by.



Tell us about the process that you undertook to develop yourself into this character.

I tried everything an actor can do when you are playing a real-life character. Some things worked, some did not work, but I tried them all. I went online, saw his photographs and videos and I tried to find out more about how he talks and walks. I even tried to copy him sometimes, but Hansal Sir asked me not to copy him and that I needed to create my own ‘Telgi’. Then I delved into finding the balance between how to be as close to the character without making it look caricaturish. So, then the real process began when I called my co-actor Abhinay Bansod who also plays Salim Telgi — my younger brother in the series — to just read through the script and see what we find. We used to read for four or five hours and find out what was not sounding right in the dialect or what was sounding correct. We also called Geetanjali Kulkarni, a very talented theatre friend of mine, whose reference Mr Deepak Doshi knew something about Dakhini Bhasha. We then incorporated his inputs. I think we must have held seven or eight readings of the entire script during the period of one month that we were waiting for the shoot to begin.



Do you feel like your experiences in theatre have complemented/helped you out in performing for the screen? How different would you say performing is for the two?

The entire training of all the years I spent in theatre is actually the only reason I was able to do justice to this character, which has been praised and liked by the people. I feel like I have done some justice to the character. As an actor, if you’re not convinced about your own abilities, then how would you convince the audience to believe in you? Secondly, I personally don’t feel there is any major difference between performing for film and performing for theatre. As theatre actors, we are taught many nuances about taking the light, hitting the mark, and projecting when we are performing in either bigger theatres or in compact spaces. So, theatre has already prepared us for all the changes we will encounter when we shift to films or face the camera. However, it was challenging at first but as I performed in front of the camera more, I could easily navigate the medium and I could understand what my director of photography (DOP) wanted from me.



Where do you feel the backbone of cinema and theatre lies?

I think the backbone lies in our audience. Without them there is no cinema; there is no theatre.



What are some of the skills that an actor should definitely have?

First of all, persistence. Second, one should learn how to learn. Don’t be afraid of asking questions and don’t be afraid of listening to the answers if the answers are long. The more you listen and apply, the more you will see a change and that change will make you learn more and bring about even better change.



Do you feel OTT has enabled showrunners to produce diverse and braver content?

OTT has given rise to an entirely new wave where all kind of content is welcome. Now we are past understanding what is commercial and what is artistic. It could be parallel cinema or commercial film, or it could be both at the same time. So, what OTT has done is that it has given a chance to all kinds of people — people who were making short films are making series now. People doing camera work as a hobby are now DOPs.



What is next in the pipeline for you?

Since the second volume of the series has just been released, I am just taking a little time enjoying all the love, praise and appreciation the team and I are getting. I’m just trying to take my time to experience it fully so that I can come back to my senses and make a right decision for the next one.



What are your top five films of all time?

The Godfather trilogy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, There Will Be Blood, Bandit Queen and Udta Punjab.



What is your preferred type/genre of music?

I love all genres. I love Sufi, Thumris, Indian classical music, sitar and piano instrumentals. I also listen to pop sometimes.



Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story Volume 2 is streaming on SonyLiv