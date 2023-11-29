Preity Zinta, Karan Johar celebrate 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho, say 'the story has a beating heart'

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho was one movie from the early 2000s that took us on a roller coaster of emotions. Right from making us feel loved by Shah Rukh Khan disguising as Kapur family's angel to making us sob at his unfinished love story with Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapur. There are also some moments of comedy that have gone down in Bollywood's cinematic history like the dinner party where Saif Ali Khan, one of the lead actors, ends up going to the wrong house.

20 years later and this movie continues to retain its position as a cult classic. Celebrating the two decades, Karan Johar and Preity Zinta both took to their Instagram handles and shared heartfelt posts honouring the multitude of emotions it made the audience feel.

Karan shared small clips from the romantic drama and wrote, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts."

The director-producer revealed that the movie was his last one with his father, Yash Johar. "It feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even today. Thank you, papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," Karan added.

Preity, on the other hand, called Kal Ho Naa Ho the 'saddest happy' film she has shot in her career.

She also recalled shooting with Yash Johar and wrote, "Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set." Many in the comment section also revisited their memories of watching this movie and what it made them feel back then.

