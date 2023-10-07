Bhumi Pednekar is not an ‘adrenaline junkie’; shares her fear of roller-coaster ride

Taking a stroll down memory lane, actress Bhumi Pednekar recalled a memory of accidentally getting on a roller-coaster ride in London’s festive fair called Winter Wonderland, revealing that she is scared to sit on the amusement park rides.

Recently, Bhumi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi went as the guests to India’s Got Talent season 10. The episode featuring the actors will be aired this weekend, according to sources.

Reports said that amazed by an act on the show, Bhumi shared an interesting memory, as she said: “I'm not an adrenaline junkie and I get very scared when I sit on amusement park rides. And when I was watching this act, it reminded me of the day I accidentally got on a roller coaster for the first time.”

“I was so scared that day, and I felt the same way today. I don't know where this coordination, confidence, and courage come from, but obviously, you guys look great, you're extremely fit, and there's no denying that. But genuinely, in your performance, there was so much energy. I didn’t see a moment of doubt or fear on your faces; it was perfect, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” shared the Durgamati actress.

Furthermore, when probed by Badshah about her accidental roller coaster ride, Bhumi said, “This actually happened by mistake when I was in London, and there's a festive fair called Winter Wonderland. There were photos of kids at the entrance, so I thought it was a kids' ride. It was dark inside and I sat on it, and it turned out to be a roller coaster. I have pictures from that day, realising that I've been tricked so badly. (Laughs).”