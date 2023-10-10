Fitness: Mallakhamba to Silambam Adah Sharma knows how to sweat it out

Adah Sharma, the girl-next-door exudes boundless zest for life. Whether it’s gracing the silver screen, captivating audiences with her performing arts, or engaging in the rigorous fitness regimen, the 31-year-old gives her all! In her latest project Commando series, she plays a determined commando Bhavna Reddy and shows an awe-inspiring display of her fit-as-a-fiddle physique in action-packed fighting sequences. The secret behind her toned, flexible, and sculpted body is her wide range of workouts. From showing her gymnastic prowess with Mallakhamb, doing Tamil Nadu’s martial arts Silambam in a sari on a beach to blowing minds with her mastery in Surya Namaskara pose, she loves to break a sweat in new and fun ways. We speak to the 1920 film star about her active lifestyle that shape her svelte figure and positive mind.

Being an action lover, tell us about the rigorous training you went through for the Commando series.

I worked on the accent as much as the action. My character brought one liners in the show which people enjoyed as much as the action scenes. In terms of action training, it is much like dance where you keep doing the choreography again and again. We used nunchucks in practice sessions but with real life objects like a children’s water bottle, telephone with the cord and more. It was fun! I also enjoy doing action sequences that people haven’t seen before.

Please tell us about your daily fitness regimen.

My regimen changes everyday, depending on where I am. If I have access to an open area or a beach or terrace, I can do Silambam. If I am confined to a hotel room, then maybe yoga on a mat is preferable. If I am short of time, then handstands, backbends and a few Surya Namaskaras will do. At home, I dance and try Mallakhamba, if I have the rope. Gymnastics is something I’ve been doing since I was a child and still continue to pursue. For my diet, I take a pure vegetarian balanced diet but now I’ve turned vegan.

We often see you travelling, please share the best travel memory you have.

I love meeting animals in different places when I travel. I went to an elephant rescue sanctuary recently. It was a beautiful, heartbreaking and humbling experience all at the same time. Elephants who have either their backs or teeth broken because of elephant rides or abuse or had their tusks robbed or their children separated from them were there at the facility. Despite their condition, they had so much love to give and are so kind to us humans. I learned so much about love and humanity from them.

What inspires your interest in dance given you’ve tried salsa, ballet, Kathak and belly dancing?

I enjoy all forms of dance. I’ve graduated in Kathak... so that is my favourite. I feel if one masters one form of Indian dance, others become easy to pick up.

You’re also into playing piano, ukulele and flute. How did that happen?

I’ve been playing the piano since I was four years old. I also learnt opera singing. Music is something that I really enjoy and I feel it’s a part of me. Currently, I’m learning new instruments. I like playing piano but it’s difficult to find one given that I have to travel a lot for shoots from one place to another. So I have figured out how to play the flute and Kalimba as they fit in my bag. Playing them, I feel a sense of peace between or after shooting. I feel the sounds of the birds and nature… all are a part of music. In fact, I learnt to make bird sounds also so I can communicate with nature.

What are your thoughts on modern day love?

Be it modern love or love from a hundred years ago, I think people are looking for exactly the same connection. I don’t know if I have enough experience to give dating advice... but maybe become the person you want the other person to be? I don’t know if that makes sense. But it might make people nicer.

What are a few ensembles one can always find in your wardrobe?

It will be good lingerie, all sorts of socks, kurtas and some oversized t-shirts. Tell us about your upcoming projects? I did a few projects in 2021 and 2022 which will be releasing now. Also, there is an international project lined up and another one in Hindi language. I can’t wait for people to watch that it!

