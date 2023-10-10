Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised due to food poisoning; Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor check on her 

Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill is on the road to recovery after being hospitalised for food poisoning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. She fell ill during the extensive promotions for her recent film, Thank You For Coming, which was released in theatres on October 6. The film's co-producer, Rhea Kapoor, paid the artiste a visit at the hospital on Monday to check on her health.

A paparazzo shared a video of Rhea leaving the hospital and waving to photographers as she got into her car. Concerned fans flooded the comments section, expressing their well wishes for Shehnaaz. A fan wrote, “Get well soon.. take care.” Another fan affectionately commented, “Tu sherni hai humari (you are our lioness).”

Shehnaaz connected with her fans through an Instagram Live session from the hospital, where she assured them of her recovery. She shared, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection (Everyone’s time comes and goes, and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again after a few days. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn't well. I had a sandwich, and I wasn't well. I have a food infection).”

During the live session, Anil Kapoor also sent his regards, saying, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (all are watching the film and appreciating it).”

In Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz portrays the character of Rushi Kalra. The film narrates the journey of Kanika Kapoor (played by Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her pursuit of true love and happiness. Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, this coming-of-age comedy has been receiving positive reviews from audiences.