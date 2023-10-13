Aamir Khan to cameo in son Junaid’s production debut

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced the debut of his son Junaid Khan as a producer in his upcoming film. The film, which is titled Pritam Pyaare, will also see the Bollywood superstar in a cameo appearance of five minutes.

The actor shared the development during a media conclave as he shared insights into fatherhood. Junaid, who is also set to make his acting debut with another film, has worked in theatre for six years prior to entering cinema. He started his theatrical journey in August 2017 under the wings of director Quasar Thakore Padamsee with the latter’s rendition of the German theatre practitioner, Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children. It’s a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war.

Talking about his son, Aamir shared, “Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and a new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minutes.” On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

He recently produced Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It will hit the theatres on January 5, 2024. Aamir has announced that he is coming up with his next film, titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which will reportedly carry a similar theme to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

