Aamir Khan unveils the title of his upcoming film as Sitare Zameen Par, says ‘This film will make you laugh’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has made an exciting announcement about his upcoming film and revealed its title as Sitare Zameen Par. In a recent interview, the artiste shared that the upcoming film will echo a similar theme to his heartfelt 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par.

Speaking about the film, Aamir stated, “The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme.”

He added, “Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you.”

Aamir highlighted the continuation of the theme focusing on the uniqueness within each individual, stating, “We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme.”

Sharing insights into the storyline, Aamir mentioned the reversal of roles compared to Taare Zameen Par, where the special child's character in the previous film aided Aamir's character. However, in Sitaare Zameen Par, a group of nine boys, each dealing with their own issues, will support his character.

Taare Zameen Par, a critically acclaimed movie produced and directed by Aamir Khan, revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy named Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher, unveiling the child's struggle with dyslexia and assisting him in realising his true potential.

According to sources, Aamir will not only act in the film but also produce it. He recently revealed his upcoming projects as a producer, including Laapata Ladies, Lahore 1947, and another film alongside his son Junaid Khan. Expressing his anticipation for these ventures, Aamir emphasised that he is eagerly looking forward to them.

Aamir Khan, last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, shared his plans to take a break from acting to prioritise family. Now, with Sitare Zameen Par, fans eagerly await another meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience.

