Jr NTR joins Oscars' Academy list of new members alongside Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon

Telugu star Jr NTR has recently been inducted into the prestigious Actor’s Branch of Academy Awards. The actor's inclusion comes after his performance in the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which received both commercial and critical acclaim, globally. The official announcement was made on the Academy's Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Jr NTR joins Oscars alongsideke huy-quan-kerry

Along with the images of the actors welcomed into the list, the Academy wrote, "In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world."

They further noted, "Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch."

Almost instantly Indian fans flooded the Comments section with their adulation for the actor. One wrote, "From thousands of actors and actresses across India, one man, my man, Jr NTR secured a spot." Another penned, "As an Indian Jr NTR sir, we are proud of you." A fan expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "So happy to see Jr NTR on the list," while one hailed him as, "Pride of Indian Cinema."



After the RRR song Naatu Naatu created history by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song, Jr NTR was quoted saying, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love." The actor attended the award ceremony in Los Angeles as well.