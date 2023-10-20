EXCL: Bambai Meri Jaan actor Divyani Gandhi opens up about her artistic journey, struggling days and more

A quick look at actor-model Divyani Gandhi’s Instagram handle and you can figure out how much she loves to soak in the sun. Give her a soft and mellow track to groove to, a good book to read and loads of sun and that would keep her pretty satiated. Always chasing experiences that are vibrant and radiant, Divyani Gandhi also exudes that energy.

Thus, when she was cast in Bambai Meri Jaan, a thriller series that explores dark subjects, it took us by surprise. What was about the series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, that appealed to Divyani and made her pursue this complex role were just some of the questions that ran across our heads. Read as we get chatty with this up-and-coming star about her latest stint, her artistic process, upcoming projects and lots more…

Tell us about your journey in the industry, so far.

Well, the industry is a very competitive space. I think for me, it has been somewhat slow, but at the same time rewarding because each step I have taken in the industry has given me another kind of growth. It’s like every project pushes you in a better direction. It has been filled with struggles and a lot of dark nights, but at the end of the day, it’s bright and shining.

What kind of work and study did you undertake to prepare for the role?

Bambai Meri Jaan is set in a different era, but human emotions remain the same. My character faced betrayal in this story. The things which actually helped me understand the character were studying about that era, watching the films set in that era and also the costumes. The costume really played its role because women used to dress up very differently. I play a Muslim woman who is also different. How they dress up is different. So, all those factors kind of contributed to making Kainaaz very alive and believable.

In general, what’s your method of getting into the skin of the character?

I have been trained in two systems — method acting and the Eric Morris system. I have been trained by Damini Beni Basu. Getting to the skin of the character is more about understanding that character from a different perspective. Additionally, you have to sit with the script to understand what is really happening because you will always get something the next time you read it.

How did you pick the local dialect to bring authenticity to your character?

I think the local dialect is something which was on the paper, number one. Number two, when I was around all the co-actors, I had a good time with them to understand how they were speaking and I think I naturally kind of picked up that dialect from them.

Tell us about your time in Mumbai. What is about the city that appeals to you the most?

Mumbai is what I call my home, even though I am from Chandigarh. For me, since I was a kid, I knew that Mumbai was the place I should be. So, my relationship with Mumbai has been like coming back home. And this place has given me so many opportunities. It has given me space to grow into the woman I am today.

What are your future plans? Do you plan to transition from OTT to the big screen soon?

I have a Netflix series lined up. The showrunner is Puneet Krishna, who was also the creator of Mirzapur. It is being directed by Amrit Raj Gupta who is the director of Gullak. Currently, I am just waiting for that one to be out. Hopefully, it gives me more opportunities. I would surely like to jump on the big screen.

Bambai Meri Jaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

