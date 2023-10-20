Kajol pays a tribute to her iconic green outfit as DDLJ clocks 28 years, find out how it is preserved now

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, clocks 28 years today and it is safe to say that it has survived the test of time. Even today if you play the film on the big screen, it will evoke the same feelings and leave you feeling like a hopeless romantic. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the romantic drama is a cult favourite and marking its anniversary, the actress shared a special Instagram post.

Kajol posted a photo of hers from the movie where she is seen dressed in a green salwar suit with a dupatta draped on the shoulder and her head. The sequined ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, was a hit then and it continues to inspire bridal mehendi looks to date. Talk about timelessness!

The Indian designer even took to the comment section of Kajol’s post and dropped heart emojis. For the unversed, Kajol wore this piece during a song sequel with Shah Rukh Khan titled Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.

Also Read: Kajol flaunts a lovely royal blue printed sari on the fourth day of Navratri

Sharing the photos, Kajol wrote, “Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys... All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.”

She also posted a photo of the green iconic lehenga being preserved at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as part of the key moments in India’s fashion history. The outfit is part of the ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ exhibit.

The green lehenga shares the stage with Kareena Kapoor’s ensemble in Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Priyanka Chopra’s sultry saree from Dostana’s Desi Girl.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra shares his fascinating journey of costume design for ‘KKHH’