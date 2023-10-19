Kajol flaunts a lovely royal blue printed sari on the fourth day of Navratri

Kajol has given us enough reasons to fall in love with her persona. Right from her power-packed performances on screen to her surreal looks, there’s nothing that we don’t obsess over. It’s truly amazing how she is always on top of her fashion game. For now, the actress seems to be celebrating Navratri and acing ethnic looks like an absolute pro.

Kajol Navratri Traditional look

For the fourth day of the ongoing festival, she dropped pictures wearing a gorgeous royal blue sari. We are smitten with her charm and timeless beauty. Kajol’s traditional drape features floral printed designs in green and orange shades. She matched it with a similar blue sleeveless blouse. Kajol accessorised herself with a traditional choker necklace and bangles. Her makeup comprised of contoured cheeks, blushed cheeks, eyeliner and a dash of pink shade on her lips. She preferred tying her hair in a sleek bun.

Kajol rocking a blue sari (Image source: Instagram)

Right before this, we saw Kajol rocking another sari with poise and grace. Going by her post, she was spotted pulling off a wonderful red sari. Although this time, her ethnic wear was plain, it was the blouse that stole the show. Kajol matched the sari with a red printed blouse showcasing black mustard printed designs. It also came with full sleeves. Syncing the drama the look demanded, the actress added a pair of statement earrings (studs). With perfectly blushed cheeks and a stark red lipstick, she rounded off her avatar. Her mane was tied in a messy low bun.

Kajol in a red sari (Image source: Instagram)

Kajol, who is known for playing the role of Anjali in her iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, made us nostalgic, recently, by dressing up again like her character. This was on the occasion of the film’s silver jubilee.