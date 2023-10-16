Manish Malhotra shares his fascinating journey of costume design for ‘KKHH’, reveals Kajol’s lehenga was inspired by a Persian carpet

As the iconic Bollywood movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marks its 25th anniversary, fashion designer Manish Malhotra reminisced about the journey of creating unforgettable looks for the movie's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The movie was a significant milestone in the actors' careers, capturing audiences' hearts with its love story and fashion.



Manish who was a key player in crafting the film's costumes, shared insights into the creation of the characters' looks on Instagram. He recalled shopping expeditions in London where the team carefully chose outfits, even adding zips to sportswear for the perfect fit for Kajol's character, Anjali.

The designer also revealed that the intricate detailing in Kajol's wedding attire was inspired by a Persian carpet he spotted in London. Kajol's engagement lehenga was born from this inspiration, showcasing the beauty of cultural influences in the film.

“On our next trip to London, we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on Bond Street and that gave me the inspiration for Kajol's engagement lehanga and Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready. I started telling them about the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of them staring at me and one point we all burst into a laughter (star-eyes emoji).”

He said that for Rani's character, Tina, the challenge was to create a glamorous look. Rani wore her mom's mangalsutra, adding a personal touch to her character.

“Last schedule Karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani Indian and he agreed .. Karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. Scotland title song Karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani’s mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to Karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani’s saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about. Emotion and love are what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets and memories of Yash uncle the best producer ever.”

The film's director Karan Johar commended Manish's effort in the comments, stating, “This brought back all those beautiful memories! You are just the best.” The film not only created a lasting impact on the audience but also influenced fashion trends, with fans replicating Anjali's haircut and even sporting similar accessories.

