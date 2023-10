Mahesh Babu spends Sunday with his pet dog, calls it the ‘best way’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu spent his Sunday in a simple but wholesome way as he decided to play with his dog, and called it the best way to go with the day. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of himself holding his dog with both arms. Smiling with his hair pulled back by a hair band, his dog was eagerly looking at him. He captioned the picture with a heart emoji: “No better way to start the day.”

Naturally, the Pokiri star’s fans were also unable to help themselves and fawned all over the cute and simple love that Mahesh has for his dog. The actor revealed himself to be an avid animal lover a while back, though he has a great fondness for dogs in particular.

However, unlike a lot of other celebrities, Mahesh is generally quite a private person and doesn’t reveal much on social media all the time. This is particularly true for his pets with whom he has been spotted spending a lot of time, though he prefers to remain quiet on them. Sometime back in August, the actor lost his dog, Pluto. However, he was quiet about his grief with his wife Namrata Shirodkar instead penning an emotional note to their beloved departed pooch.

On the work front, Mahesh will next be seen in the action-drama film Guntur Kaaram after his 2022 outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata.