Ahead of Tejas release, Kangana Ranaut meets 'inspiration for all soldiers' Ajit Doval

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday heaped praise on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval when she met him on a flight. Notably, Kangana's meeting with Doval comes ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Tejas. Kangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer, in this action drama.

Elated over meeting Doval, the Manikarnika actress in Instagram Stories wrote, "What a generous stroke of luck, guess who was seated next to me on the flight this morning? None other than greatest of all time @iam_ajitdoval."

Referring to Tejas, Kangana added, "In this week of #tejas release I got to meet the inspiration for all soldiers ever our national security chief Ajit Doval ji I consider this a good omen, Jai Hind."

Kangana Shared Pics With Ajit Doval

Kangana shared a happy picture with Ajit Doval who is National Security Advisor of India, in which we can see her wearing a pastel pink saree and a pearl necklace. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for a no-makeup look with a bindi on her forehead. Doval flashed a smile for the selfie, along with Kangana. However, Kangana did not disclose the location of her journey as she met the NSA.

Special Screening Of Tezas For Rajnath Singh And Gen Anil Chauhan

Earlier, there was a Kangana Ranaut Held special screening of Tejas for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. After the screening, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, unhooked a fighter plane-shaped brooch he was wearing and gave it to Sarvesh Mewara, the film's director. The flick is scheduled to release on October 27.

